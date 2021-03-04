Air transport Lufthansa made a record loss: Traffic will not return to normal until the middle of the decade

Lufthansa, like other airlines, made heavy losses last year. The loss amounted to EUR 6.7 billion. This is the airline’s biggest loss ever.

German the airline Lufthansa predicts that 90 percent of the company’s capacity will not be in use until the middle of the decade. This year, only 40-50% of capacity is in use compared to the pre-corona level.

Lufthansa, like other airlines, made heavy losses last year. The company suffered losses of EUR 6.7 billion. This is the airline’s biggest loss ever.

“Last year was the most challenging in the history of our company for customers, employees and shareholders,” says Lufthansa’s CEO Carsten Spohr.

In the last quarter of the year, the company reported net losses of EUR 1.14 billion. The company’s EBITDA, ie profit before tax-like depreciation, was a loss of 1.29 billion. The value of the company’s share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange rose by about 23.2 percent during the first half of the year.

German in June, the government recapitalised europe’s largest airline with nine billion euros. In return, the German state received a quarter of Lufthansa’s shares.

Lufthansa expects flight demand to pick up next summer as coroner vaccinations begin to take effect and travel restrictions begin to ease.