Air transport | Lufthansa cancels more than a thousand flights in Germany due to the strike

The strike affects Wednesday flights in Germany.

German the airline Lufthansa has to cancel almost all of its flights from domestic airports in Frankfurt and Munich on Wednesday due to the strike.

The one-day walkout by the Verdi trade union will have a “massive impact”, Lufthansa said on Tuesday.

More than a thousand flights are canceled due to the strike.

It’s a dispute over wages. Those working in ground services want higher raises than what Lufthansa has offered them. Verdi is aiming for 9.5 percent increases and a minimum hourly wage of 13 euros.

According to the company, around 7,500 passengers will be stranded around the world after the cancellation of long-haul flights.