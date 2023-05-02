Air transport | In India, a new record was set for the number of passengers on domestic flights

In one day, more than 456,000 people traveled in India on domestic flights. Indian air traffic has recovered to the level before the corona pandemic.

in India a new passenger record was set in domestic air traffic on Sunday, when a total of 456,082 people traveled in India on domestic flights in one day.

A total of 2,978 domestic flights were operated in India on Sunday. It tells about it, among other things British broadcasting company BBC.

The economic recovery after the corona pandemic has boosted tourism in India.

In the first three months of 2023, Indian airlines carried more than 37.5 million passengers, according to the BBC. The increase compared to the previous year was almost 52 percent.

“The explosion in domestic passenger traffic after Corona is a reflection of India’s rapid growth”, Indian Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the message service on Twitter on Monday.

Already earlier, the International Aviation Organization IATA said in its report that India’s domestic air traffic had recovered close to the pre-pandemic level, and traffic volumes were only 2.2 percent lower than in February 2019.

Passenger traffic despite the recovery, air transport in India still suffers from many problems.

Growth is slowed down by, among other things, the high prices of fuel for aircraft turbines, the weakened exchange rate of the country’s currency, the rupiah, against the US dollar, and stranded planes.

For example, more than 50 planes of Indian airlines have been grounded for several months due to engine-related problems.

Indian airlines have indeed made large-scale acquisitions for their fleets in order to lighten the load caused by the recovered passenger traffic. For example, in February, the Air India airline announced the purchase of 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing, which is the largest purchase in the history of the aviation industry worldwide.