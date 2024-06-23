Sunday, June 23, 2024
Air transport | In Great Britain, there are widespread disturbances at Manchester airport following a power outage

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2024
in World Europe
A significant number of flights have been delayed or cancelled.

in Britain the country’s third largest airport, Manchester, has extensive disruptions following a power outage.

The widespread power outage that happened in the morning is already over. However, a significant number of flights have been delayed or cancelled, according to Manchester Airports Group, which operates the airport tells in social media.

Passengers departing from Terminals 1 and 2 have been advised not to enter the field until further notice. Those departing from Terminal 3 are allowed to enter the field as usual, but passengers are warned of possible delays.

in Britain tourism has been disrupted several times in recent years by both technical problems and industrial action.

Last month, electronic passport control gates at British airports suffered a malfunction, causing long delays for thousands of passengers.

