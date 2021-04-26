Air transport France is the first in the world to ban short flights – Finland’s climate impact would be small, says expert

Only a few countries have made climate action a condition for airline corona subsidy packages.

French this month, the lower house of parliament passed a law banning short-haul flights if it is possible to travel the same route by train.

More specifically, the president Emmanuel Macronin a law proposed by the Citizens’ Climate Group would ban all domestic flights on routes that can travel by train in less than 2.5 hours. The law does not apply to connecting flights.

The law is part of France’s climate action, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality. The EU is set to be carbon neutral by 2050, and the French government has also pledged to reduce CO2 emissions by 40% from 1990 levels by 2030.

Flights banned by France account for only 0.8% of total emissions from flights in France, and flights of less than 500 kilometers account for only 4% of emissions from flying in Europe.

However, short-haul flights are the easiest to tackle, as they can be replaced by other forms of travel. In addition, the rise and fall account for so much of a flight’s emissions that emissions per kilometer per passenger are 70% higher on domestic flights than on long-haul flights. Compared to train travel, emissions can be six times higher.

No-fly zone is also expected to pass through the Senate, making France the first flight in the world to be constrained by climate-significant economies.

“I am not aware that similar bans have been planned in other countries,” says Sitra’s expert Mariko Landström.

According to Landström, France is already a pioneer in tackling aviation emissions. Last year, for example, it made its airline Air France’s € 7 billion corona subsidy package conditional on climate action: the state agreed to help the airline only if the airline stops those routes that can travel by train in less than 2.5 hours.

The law now passed in the House of Commons extends the rule to all airlines operating in France.

Although most countries have had to support their airlines in a pandemic, in addition to France, only Austria made the ban on short-haul flights conditional on aid. Other climate measures are required by Sweden, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In Finland, Finnair received its money unconditionally, Landström says.

“For example, Sitra suggested that Finnair’s financing should be conditional on climate action. I can’t say why it wasn’t started. ”

In short According to Landström, banning flights would not be a practical solution to emissions in Finland, as few Finns still fly journeys that could be completed in a couple of hours by train.

“We don’t have such short connections terribly, only Turku – Helsinki and Tampere – Helsinki come to mind. Domestic flights are small for us anyway, and they are not on the rise, ”he says.

“From a communication point of view, it may be important to favor other forms of travel, but the impact of the ban would be small in terms of emissions.”

In Central Europe, flight bans make more sense, according to Landström, both within and between countries. The distances are short and the flights are easy to replace with ready-made train connections.

“Of course, Finland should still pay attention to train connections. We can promote the Tallinn tunnel and the night train to Europe, for example. ”

Flights emissions can be reduced other than by banning flights. In Finland, Parliament will soon vote on an air tax, which is already in use in many other countries, including Sweden.

Emissions are also reduced by improving the energy efficiency of aircraft, ie how much fuel flying consumes.

“Admittedly, this aspect is improving on its own all the time, because fuel is a significant cost for airlines,” Landström says.

There are also various alternatives to the current polluting aviation kerosene, ranging from renewable biofuels to electricity and hydrogen. These can also be supported by political decisions.

In Finland, the government has set a goal that 30 percent of aircraft fuel will be renewable by 2030. Sweden and Norway have at least equally ambitious targets, in addition to which Norway aims to fully electrify its domestic air traffic by 2040.

Political decisions are needed as the aviation sector has not regenerated at a sufficient pace on its own.

So far, the use of aviation kerosene has hardly been reduced at all, and IATA believes that the change will not be possible without government support. In 2019, airlines used only 50 million liters of alternative fuels worldwide, which is a negligible proportion of all fuel, says the British newspaper The Guardian.

According to The Guardian, the British government intends to go in the opposite direction compared to France: the current transport minister plans to reduce the taxation of domestic flights, that is, in practice, a reduction in ticket prices for domestic flights.

According to the newspaper, the climate panel UK Climate Change Committee considers it highly unlikely that flying will be emission-free by 2050 in the light of the current situation.

Landström also believes that political decisions are key to reducing aviation emissions. For example, biofuels are produced and used very little, he said, because the use of kerosene is cheaper.

“International aviation has been agreed to offset its emissions in the future, and allowances must be bought for flights within the EU. However, this is so cheap that it is not worth starting to reduce emissions. ”

“Change will not progress if it is not guided by politics. Here is an opportunity for Finland to act as well. ”

At the same time, Landström thinks it is important to understand that air travel if someone is an international industry. Then it is also worth regulating primarily at the international level.

“If a single country takes action, it’s pretty easy for airlines to get around them, for example by refueling elsewhere.”

In the EU, at least, the tax exemption for aviation kerosene and the distribution obligation, a law that would oblige airlines to use more biofuels, are now being clarified. Still, the responsibility also lies with each individual country, Landström says.

“The more extensive the regulation, the better it would be in climate matters, but it cannot be waited for. The role of pioneers in tightening up common policies cannot be underestimated. “