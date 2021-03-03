Air transport Fintraffic and Finavia want air traffic control to operate remotely – brings flexibility especially to regional airports

Remote air traffic control would enable the provision of services more efficiently.

Air navigation services Fintraffic and the airport company Finavia are jointly preparing for the introduction of remote air traffic control, says Fintraffic. According to the company, remote air traffic control can be used to improve the quality and efficiency of air transport services and to support the sector’s recovery after the pandemic crisis.

Remote air traffic control allows services to be provided to one or more airports. Remote control using digital technology brings flexibility, especially to the service hours of regional airports.

“All players in the industry must resolutely look for ways to improve the know-how of the Finnish air transport industry and the quality and efficiency of the services they provide,” says Fintraffic Lennonvarmistus’s CEO. Raine Luojus in the bulletin.

According to him, remote air traffic control would enable the provision of services in a flexible and high-quality manner when there is a demand for the services.

“The remote air traffic control project is strategically important for Finavia, as it makes it possible to ensure the smooth and good connections of Finns to the world,” says Finavia’s Director of Network Business. Jani Jolkkonen.

If preparation will lead to the launch of the project, improve air traffic control preparedness and the level of service at airports, and allow for a reduction in the cost of air service production. EU regulation also requires air navigation service providers to continuously increase their efficiency.

Fintraffic and Finavia have applied for public funding from the EU Recovery Fund to develop the concept.

The aim is to make progress in the preparation based on the letter of intent signed by the companies so that the project aimed at introducing the system could start later this year.