Air transport Finnair’s flight to Bangkok landed back at Helsinki-Vantaa due to the smoke inside the plane

Finnair and the Accident Investigation Board are investigating what happened.

Helsinki-Vantaa Finnair’s flight to Bangkok, Thailand, which departed from the airport, was canceled on Wednesday afternoon due to smoke on board.

Flight AY141 took off after five o’clock about an hour late from its original schedule. Smoke was detected inside the plane soon after taking off, and the plane turned and landed back at Helsinki-Vantaa. Finnair says it is investigating the cause of the smoke.

“I do not understand that the situation has caused any danger to those on board, the plane landed normally,” says Finnair’s Senior Vice President, Communications. Days in Tallqvist.

The flight was canceled and passengers were sought replacement.

Talqvistin According to the company, the aircraft has undergone Finnair’s own technical inspection since the incident, but he has not yet had a report on the inspection.

The rescue department was on the runway in front of a plane returning from the air.

“Whenever a fault is detected in the aircraft, which causes the departed flight to return to the station, the rescue department will arrive to confirm the situation,” says Tallqvist.

The Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) also says that it is investigating a situation in which smoke was generated inside Finnair’s A350 aircraft.