Air transport Finnair will fly half of its Airbus A320 aircraft to Prague to wait for spring

About half of Finnair’s Airbus A320 aircraft will be deployed in Prague for the winter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Carrier Finnair intends to move about half of its Airbus A320 series aircraft to Václav Havel International Airport in Prague for long-term storage. Finnair has a total of 37 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

The reason for the relocation is the coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly reduced international air traffic.

Finnair will transfer its aircraft for storage to Prague International Airport.­

Finnair has already started moving the machines to the Czech Republic. The transfer takes 2-4 planes per week for about a month.

“We had an intense plan for the winter season to get traffic back to pretty high readings. We had to work harder on the plans due to tighter travel restrictions, ”says the chief technology officer. Juha Ojala About Finnair.

“This means that we will have a considerable amount of extra equipment for the coming winter season. The winter season is now the first time we encounter winter during the coronavirus season. ”

According to Ojala, the summer went well, and Finnair was able to keep the majority of its fleet in traffic and short-term “flight ready” parking in Helsinki.

However, it is now planned to stop twenty A320 series aircraft for more than six months in Prague, where Finnair has a partner that performs demanding maintenance.

“This is a storage procedure [varastointi], which we will follow. There we have the opportunity to park the machines for more than six months. That is a slightly different approach that has been applied so far. ”

Finnair transfers to Prague only the A320 series aircraft, which it calls “minibuses,” which it has a total of 37. They fly European commuter services.

Finnair’s smaller ATR and Embraer aircraft will continue to operate the remaining air traffic in Finland.

Finnair is ready to fly its aircraft according to changing demand and change its plans quickly.

Internationally, it is not exceptional for Finnair to fly its aircraft to long-term storage. This is also happening elsewhere.

“It can be said that almost all European airlines have exported planes for long-term storage to southern countries. Some already in the spring and some now in the fall. At the moment, there are really a lot of machines parked, ”says Ojala.

“The majority of airlines have ended up with long-term storage, as this also saves on running costs when the aircraft is not needed.”

Storing stationary machines at Helsinki-Vantaa would be more expensive than in Prague. The problem is Finnish winter weather: snow and frost. Winter maintenance of aprons and runways is also expensive.

Ojalan According to Prague, they were selected as a destination because they have a service partner there who can carry out the maintenance they require on the machines during storage.

This partner is Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT). It announced just over a week ago that it would expand its aircraft parking and maintenance services.

The CSAT has reported that there is currently a high demand for aircraft storage and in-service maintenance.

In July, the company signed a multi-year agreement for the maintenance of Finnair’s A320 aircraft at Prague International Airport.

“We have a rolling plan that we adjust weekly as aircraft are serviced in Prague. In it, aircraft individuals may change in the middle of winter, ”Ojala describes.

Airplanes is to be maintained outdoors and on the paved apron of a controlled airport.

“The storage program includes system protections and greases to protect the engines, grease the landing gear, and so on, to ensure that the systems of the machines remain in good condition during standstill,” Ojala says.

“For longer-term storage, the engines are protected so that the test run can be extended up to 12 months.”

Finnair announced last week that it will fly during the winter season to a total of 51 destinations at home and abroad. Between November and March, the company flies about 75 passenger flights a day.

Last year, for example, there were about 350 flights a day and more than a hundred destinations.