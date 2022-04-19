Air transport Finnair to fly to 77 destinations next winter season – “Travel returns at a good pace”

Most of the sites are located in Europe.

Finnair will fly to 77 foreign destinations in the winter season 2022–2023. According to the company, 62 of the sites are located in Europe, ten in Asia and five in the United States. Flights to Lapland have also been added to the winter season program.

“Travel is recovering at a good pace, and our offer serves both Finnish business and leisure travelers,” says Finnair’s Commercial Director. Ole Orvér in the bulletin.

Asian destinations include Delhi, Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok, Phuket, Krab, Hong Kong and Shanghai. The new destination is Mumbai in India. In North America, destinations include New York, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami.

Finnair also flies direct flights to Thailand and the United States from Arlanda Airport in Stockholm.

In Europe, holidaymakers can head to the sun or go skiing to numerous destinations. Finnair flies to most European capitals at least twice a day.

HS said On Sunday, Finnair is negotiating the lease of aircraft and crew, as the company’s aircraft will be unused due to the closure of Russian airspace.

“We are negotiating lease agreements, but we will tell you more about them in due course,” says Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner.

Leasing agreements simply mean that airlines lease their equipment and staff to each other, especially when aircraft utilization is low.

According to the German aviation media Aerotelegraph, Finnair leases its aircraft and crew to the German Eurowings Discover, which is owned by Lufthansa.