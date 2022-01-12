Air transport Finnair reduces flight times due to sick leave

Finnair is proactively cutting back on about one-fifth of its February traffic program.

Finnair anticipates that the coronavirus omicron transformation and the ongoing flu season will increase sick leave among the company and its partners. For this reason, Finnair says that it will proactively cut about one-fifth of its February traffic program.

Commercial Director of Finnair Ole Orvér says that sick leave now affects the operations of many airlines and airports both in Finland and around the world.

“We aim to address resource challenges by canceling flights proactively to avoid last-minute cancellations. This gives our customers enough time to prepare for the changes and modify their travel plans as needed, ”Orvér estimates in the press release.

Flights are canceled especially on routes where Finnair has several daily flights. This allows customers to be offered a replacement flight, usually on the same day.

Examples of such destinations are Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris and Rome.

In addition, changes will be made to some long-distance routes. Among other things, the start date of the new Dallas route will be postponed from February to the end of March. The start of Nagoya flights and additional flights on the Osaka route will also be postponed to the summer season.

Finnair says that it will be in direct contact by e-mail with customers whose flights will be changed.