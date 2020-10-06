Air transport Finnair is cutting back on flights during the winter season due to a lack of demand – during the winter season, it flies to 51 destinations

During the winter season, Finnair flies about 75 passenger flights a day. Long-haul flights carry cargo to Asia and New York.

Finnair cuts down on some of the scheduled flights for the winter season beginning in late October. The company announces that it will fly to 51 destinations in Finland and abroad during the winter season.

“We maintain critical connections for Finland during the winter season, as Finnish society and the export industry need air connections. However, we cannot fly all the flights that were originally planned, as travel restrictions and the corona situation have had a strong impact on the demand for flights, ”says Finnair’s Commercial Director. Ole Orvér in the bulletin.

Long-haul flights focus on Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Nanjing and Bangkok, which are also important cargo destinations. The Bangkok route will be operated as a cargo flight from Helsinki, and passengers will only be picked up from Bangkok in the direction of Helsinki. Finnair will also continue flights to Singapore and New York that carry only cargo.

In Finland, Finnair flies during the winter season to Ivalo, Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi, Kittilä, Kokkola, Kuopio, Kuusamo, Mariehamn, Oulu, Rovaniemi and Vaasa. Some of the previously reported weekly shifts will be canceled as demand appears weak. There may be further changes to Lapland’s flights if demand changes. Flights to Tampere and Turku will be suspended until the end of the winter season.

Finnair will fly approximately 75 passenger flights per day during the winter season and update its traffic schedule as required. Before the interest rate crisis, Finnair had about 350 flights a day and more than a hundred destinations in Europe, Asia and North America.

The company will directly contact customers who have reservations for canceled flights. Flights can be rescheduled or the ticket price can be refunded.

Finnair plans to expand its traffic program and increase the number of weekly flights during the summer season starting on April.

“However, we will continue to monitor the development of the demand situation, and we will update the summer traffic plan accordingly at the beginning of the year. Of course, we hope that the travel restrictions and the corona will be relaxed by then so that we can gradually fly a little more, ”says Orvér.

Purpose is to open a new route to South Korea’s Busan next summer season. In addition, flights to Tokyo Haneda Airport will begin. In contrast, flights to San Francisco, Xian and Daxing in China and Sapporo in Japan will not be resumed.

Of the domestic flights, flights to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi and Kokkola will end in March 2021.