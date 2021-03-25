Air transport Finnair is considering acquiring electric aircraft to be developed in Sweden for its short routes

Finnair aims to halve its net emissions in 2019 by 2025. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2045.

Carrier Finnair says that it has signed a letter of intent for electric aircraft under development. According to the company, it sees potential for twenty electric planes to fly primarily on the company’s short routes.

“We want to be actively involved in developing and implementing new technologies that enable carbon-neutral flying,” Finnair’s Vice President, Sustainability Anne Larilahti says in a press release.

The letter of intent concerns the ES-19 electric aircraft developed by the Swedish Heart Aerospace. The aircraft development company has estimated that its 19-seater aircraft could be used for commercial flights in 2026.

The electric range of the ES-19 is 400 kilometers.

Finnair aims to halve its net emissions in 2019 by 2025. The company aims to be carbon neutral by 2045.

“Achieving the goal requires a wide range of tools, including improving fuel efficiency, reducing the weight of aircraft, combining different modes of transport, emissions trading, renewable and alternative fuels, and new aircraft technology,” the release said.