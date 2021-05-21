Air transport Finland’s oldest passenger plane will return to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in the summer

The 19-seater DC-3 aircraft is scheduled to fly 40 member flights during the summer.

Finland The oldest DC-3 aircraft, still in passenger use, will return to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport after a long break for the summer. Finavia announces the return of the nearly 80-year-old DC-3.

“We want to support valuable and historic activities. In order for the DC-3 to be able to fly from the current form of Helsinki-Vantaa, we have made numerous special arrangements to secure the flights. Corona time provides a rare opportunity for this, ”the press release says Jani Elasmaa, Director responsible for runway and apron operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.

The 19-seater plane is scheduled to fly 40 member flights during the summer.

The former Aero, ie the current Finnair, DC-3 aircraft OH-LCH is currently owned by Airvetera oy and is operated by the DC association.

The first Lokki and Tiira aircraft that landed at Helsinki-Vantaa in 1952 were of the same aircraft type, the press release states.

“This DC-3 is part of Finnish aviation history and has museum value. This plane has been here since the establishment of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, ”says Elasmaa.

In addition to Finnair, DC-3 has been used by the Defense Forces.

The last Finnair scheduled flight on a DC-3 aircraft was flown in 1967.

Interior of a DC-3 aircraft.

DC-3 last flew from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport regularly about 20 years ago. The association’s first flight this summer will be flown, as the corona situation allows, in early June.

“It’s great to be able to fly again from Helsinki-Vantaa Airport,” the press release said Petri Petäys, Chairman of the Board of the DC Association.

According to the release, the aircraft will be transferred to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Sunday, May 23, from the aircraft hangar at Finavia’s Vaasa Airport.