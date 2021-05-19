Air transport EU law upheld Ryanair’s complaint about KLM’s corona subsidy

The EU General Court also annulled the approval of state aid to the Portuguese TAP.

European the General Court upheld an action brought by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair for State aid to competitors KLM and TAP during a corona pandemic.

Last year, the European Commission approved EUR 3.4 billion in aid to KLM in the Netherlands and EUR 1.2 billion in aid to TAP in Portugal.

The court states in its statement that it is revoking the Commission’s approval of KLM’s financial support due to a lack of justification. The court also revoked the approval of TAP’s loan support for similar reasons.

Legal postponed the annulment of both Commission decisions until a new decision was taken by the Commission.

At the same time, the court dismissed Ryanair’s action for support from the Spanish State Aid Fund to strategic Spanish companies affected by the corona pandemic. The court ruled that the EUR 10 billion subsidy was proportionate and non-discriminatory.

In its press release, Ryanair considers the judgments of KLM and TAP to be important gains for consumers and competition in air transport. Ryanair said it was appealing against a judgment concerning aid in Spain.

Ryanair an action against Finnair for a similar corona subsidy by the General Court of the EU rejected just over a month ago.

The court ruled that the guarantee given by the Finnish state to Finnair was in accordance with EU law and necessary “to eliminate a serious disturbance in the Finnish economy”.