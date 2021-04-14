Air transport EU law rejected Ryanair’s complaint against Finnair

According to the European Court of Justice, the Finnish state’s guarantee for Finnair’s loan was in accordance with EU law and necessary.

European the General Court of the European Union has dismissed the action brought by the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair against Finnair.

Last year, Ryanair criticized the state aid received by Finnair and other airlines. States distributed subsidies to airlines after the coronavirus pandemic halted air traffic almost completely last spring. Ryanair considered that the subsidies were illegal and distorted competition.

The Finnish state supported Finnair with a guarantee, the purpose of which was to help Finnair obtain a loan of EUR 600 million from the pension fund for working capital needs. The guarantee covers 90% of the loan and is valid for a maximum of three years. For the rest of the loan amount, Finnair applied for a guarantee from a commercial bank.

EU In its judgment delivered on Wednesday, the General Court ruled that the guarantee given by the Finnish state to Finnair was in accordance with EU law.

According to the court’s ruling, the guarantee was necessary “to eliminate a serious disturbance in the Finnish economy”, given Finnair’s importance to the Finnish economy. The court noted that the possible bankruptcy of Finnair would have further disrupted the Finnish economy, so the guarantee made to avoid bankruptcy was an appropriate measure.

The European Commission approved the state guarantee in May last year and considered that the Finnish guarantee complied with the temporary state aid rules. Ryanair asked the court to annul the Commission’s decision.