Air transport Do ghost flights also affect low-cost airlines? Ryanair has been a strong critic of Lufthansa for reporting unnecessary flights

The criticism is based on fierce competition for flight times reserved for airlines, as Ryanair, for example, has also flown empty planes during a corona pandemic.

Coronary pandemic as a result, the organization of depleted flights is not limited to large airlines, although they are criticized by low-cost airlines in the context of the ghost debate.

The corona pandemic has drastically reduced air traffic. As European Union rules require airlines to use a certain proportion of the slots allocated to them, the so-called slots, airlines have had to fly “ghost flights” in order to maintain their flight time.

The latest airline Lufthansa admitted that it will have to fly 18,000 unnecessary flights during the winter to meet the flight times allocated to it.

Low-cost airline after Lufthansa’s announcement Ryanair criticizes Lufthansa in very words about spreading false claims. CEO of the Ryanair Group Michael O’Learyn according to Lufthansa “loves to cry crocodile tears for the sake of the environment”.

Low cost airlines the criticism is not due to the fact that they themselves did not fly empty flights during the pandemic.

In March 2020, focusing on the aviation industry Simple Flying Media said Ryanair has also flown ghost flights. However, they were not based on flight times.

According to a media report, Ryanair’s empty planes made a roundabout in the air after takeoff and then landed back on the airfield. A Ryanair spokesman told the media that the company’s planes must be ready to fly.

According to Simple Flying, the reason behind the empty flights is that the aircraft have to fly regularly or else the aircraft should be re-inspected before they are put into service.

“ At the most important and fullest airports, with a lot of booked flight times, the competition for times is fierce.

Low cost airlines criticism is leveled at those flight times for which there would be a large number of takers. At the most important and fullest airports, with a lot of booked flight times, the competition for times is fierce.

Ryanair called on the European Commission to ignore Lufthansa’s false claims about unnecessary flights, as Ryanair says Lufthansa is only trying to protect its flight times from cheaper competitors.

According to Ryanair, Lufthansa’s “complaints” about unnecessary flights are not based on environmental concerns, but the airline seeks to eliminate competition and consumer choice.

Low cost airline Wizz Air also demanded according to the news agency Reuters airlines to give their flight times to competitors if they are unable to meet them themselves.

Thus, low-cost airlines are urging the EU to adhere to the so-called use-it-or-lose-it rule, while Lufthansa and many ministers, for example, have called on the EU to be flexible with the rule during a corona pandemic.

Other including the slot coordinator at Nordic Airport Coordination, which is responsible for coordinating flight times in the Nordic countries Katriina Ahlroth notes that the flight scheduling system itself does not favor larger airlines. The idea of ​​the system is to be impartial.

According to Ahlroth, the so-called historical slots, or schedules, are highlighted in the debate and controversy over ghost flights and flight schedules.

“Historic slot means that if, for example, this winter the company has received an arrival time slot at eight o’clock and if the company operates according to the rules, then it will get the same time next winter.”

Before the corona pandemic, the time limit for filling flight times was 80 percent, but it was abandoned at the beginning of the pandemic. The limit was later restored but reduced to 50%. In the coming summer season, the limit will be 64 percent.

Flight times apply to fields where demand exceeds capacity. In Finland, the only airport in the slot system is Helsinki-Vantaa Airport.