Air transport | Determining the citizenship of those born on a plane can be more complicated than normal

Air service|According to research, those born on airplanes very often survive the birth.

On the plane giving birth is rare even by international standards.

On the Finnair flight to Paris on Friday having been born however, the baby’s story is not entirely unique.

There are no comprehensive statistics on the number of babies born on airplanes, but a study published in a publication by the University of Oxford by between the years 1929 and 2018, a total of 74 children were born in the highlands.

More recent ones evaluating according to the report, almost a hundred children would have been born on airplanes by last year.

There have only been births on a Finnair flight once earlier.

Research according to 2018, 71 of those born on airplanes survived the birth and two died shortly after birth. The only thing known about the fate of one baby is that he was born in a critical condition.

In almost three cases out of four, helping hands had been found to bring a child into the world. Emergency midwives were often part of the flight crew or were health professionals who happened to be traveling on the plane.

In both cases that ended in the death of the child, the givers were teenagers who had locked themselves in the bathroom alone during the birth, the study says.

On Finnair’s flight to Paris, help was provided by a flight attendant and a firefighter who was there.

The woman who had a baby on the flight to Paris didn’t know she was pregnant. Surprises have happened in the past: by 2018, for two women who gave birth on a plane, their pregnancy only dawned on the flight.

On the plane determining the citizenship of those born may in certain cases be more complicated than normal.

Most likely, the child inherits citizenship from one or both parents. In certain cases, for example if a child is born In US airspace, he not only gets the citizenship of his birthplace.

If the child’s parents do not have the citizenship of any country and the child is born in international waters, his citizenship may define the country in which the aircraft is registered.

If the parents of a child born on a Finnair flight are Finnish, he or she will receive Finnish citizenship. A person born in French airspace can only obtain French citizenship thenif he does not inherit any citizenship from his parents.

First the famous airplane birth took place on the Condé Nast Traveler website of the article in Florida in 1929.

According to the story, the child’s doctor-father was an airplane enthusiast who persuaded his wife to give birth to the child in his private plane. When the h-moment approached, the couple boarded the plane and flew in the sky until the child was born.

Even if someone nowadays would like to have a child on a plane just like in the story, it would be difficult, at least on commercial flights.

You see, the number of births on the plane is partly limited by the fact that not all airlines agree to fly pregnant women if the pregnancy has progressed far enough.

HS told previously, that Finnair can fly flights of more than two hours until the end of the 36th week of pregnancy and flights of less than two hours until the 38th week of pregnancy.