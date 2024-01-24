Air transport | Boeing's problem planes back in the air already this weekend – Official: The possibility of a disaster existed

Finnair does not have Boeing's problem model 737 Max 9 in its fleet.

of the United States The FAA has approved a detailed inspection program that allows the inspected Boeing 737 Max 9 planes to be returned to service.

The plane type was banned from flying in the United States earlier this month, when a plane operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing after a metal structure covering an unnecessary emergency exit built into the plane's fuselage came off mid-flight.

The United Airlines company said right after the announcement that it aims to get its planes of the model in question into the air already on Sunday. United Airlines previously said it had found, for example, bolts that needed additional tightening.

The company has the largest fleet of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

A total of 171 Boeing planes have been grounded since the beginning of January.

No one was injured in the January crash, but aviation officials say the problems could have led to a disaster.

of the FAA according to the order, the planes will not take off unless they have undergone an enhanced maintenance check. Certain bolts, plugs and connections related to the machine's doors must be inspected in particular.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing stated in its statement that it strictly and transparently complies with the FAA's regulations.

There have been problems with Boeing's 737 MAX models before. Two machines of that model fell in 2018 and 2019.

The Finnish company Finnair does not have the model in question in its fleet.

