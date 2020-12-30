Air transport Boeing’s banned 737 Max returned to scheduled traffic in the United States: “It’s the safest aircraft in the world”

Boeing has rectified the safety deficiencies of the machine model after the accidents. The aircraft software has been updated and pilots have been retrained to fly the updated aircraft.

Boeingin the long-banned 737 Max aircraft model returned to scheduled traffic in the United States on Tuesday. American Airlines flew a scheduled flight from Miami to New York on a 737 Max on Tuesday.

The planes have been banned since March 2019 due to two devastating plane crashes. 346 people died in the accidents.

After the accidents, Boeing has thoroughly corrected the safety deficiencies of the machine model. The aircraft software has been updated and pilots have been retrained to fly the updated aircraft.

“This machine model has been inspected more closely than any other before. We are convinced that it is the safest aircraft in the world at the moment, ”said the CEO of American Airlines Robert Isom said before flight departure.

In Europe, 737 Max aircraft are expected to return to service in the first half of next year.