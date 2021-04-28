Air transport Boeing suspends deliveries of the 737 Max due to an electrical failure

The news reported by Boeing in connection with the earnings announcement caused the company’s share to fall sharply on the New York Stock Exchange.

American aircraft manufacturer Boeing has suspended supplies of 737 Max aircraft to solve electrical problems. Flying on some 737 Max aircraft has been suspended due to a fault.

The company announced delivery interruptions on Wednesday in connection with the first quarter earnings announcement.

CEO of Boeing Dave Calhoun said in an investor call following the earnings announcement that it is unable to assess when the electrical failure of the machine model will be resolved.

Calhoun anticipates that Boeing will be able to pick up the pace of machine delivery later this year.

Boeing has supplied eighty-five 737 Max aircraft since the aircraft was banned from flight by the aviation authorities of most states at the end of last year. The plane was banned after two plane crashes.

Boeing said it still expects to deliver half of the four hundred 737 Max aircraft ordered by the end of 2021. The company aims to increase 737 Max production to 31 machines per month by the beginning of 2022.

A new electrical fault in the 737 Max was noticed earlier this month. Airlines around the world have pulled dozens of 737 Max aircraft out of service due to a fault.

Boeing said it made an operating loss of $ 353 million in January-March. This was the sixth quarter of the loss, although the loss shrank earlier in the year from a loss of $ 1.7 billion a year ago.

Earlier this year, Boeing made a $ 318 million write-down to the publicly watched U.S. presidential Air Force One aircraft program. The write-down was due to a dispute with the subcontractor.

Three years ago, Boeing received a $ 3.9 billion order to build two 747-8 aircraft for use by the U.S. president. The machines should be delivered in December 2024.