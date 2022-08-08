Air transport | Boeing received permission to start deliveries of Dreamliner passenger planes after a break of more than a year

The US airline American Airlines is about to receive the first delivery possibly as early as Wednesday.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is able to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliners after a break of more than a year. The US aviation authority FAA announced on Monday that the company has made the necessary changes to its planes to meet the standards set for them.

The FAA expects Boeing to resume deliveries of the aircraft type in the coming days. According to Reuters, the US airline American Airlines is about to receive the first delivery possibly as early as Wednesday.

There have been problems in the production of the 787 Dreamliner passenger plane for a couple of years now.

The FAA said in the fall of 2020 that it was investigating manufacturing defects in some 787-model planes. It also raised problems in Boeing’s quality control, after which the company suspended deliveries of the aircraft model.

Boeing was able to resume deliveries in March 2021, but they were halted just two months later in May.

Last in October of the year Boeing said that he had found a new defect in the 787 Dreamliner. Certain parts purchased by the company’s Italian subcontractor from another Italian subcontractor had been manufactured incorrectly. According to media reports, some of the plane’s titanium parts were weaker than they should be.

According to the FAA and Boeing, the defective parts did not pose an immediate safety threat to the Dreamliners in use, but Boeing said it would repair the planes in production.

According to Reuters, the FAA plans to inspect all 120 787 Dreamliners awaiting delivery before issuing an airworthiness certificate.