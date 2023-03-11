Air transport | Berlin airport security inspectors go on strike

The strike starts early on Monday and lasts for a day.

German trade union Verdi will start a strike of Berlin airport security workers on Monday, March 13, reports the news agency Reuters.

The day-long strike starts early in the morning and will cause long queues and possibly flight cancellations. In the security inspection industrial action, compensation is sought for night, weekend and public holiday shifts.

According to Verdi, shift supplements have not been raised since 2006 and negotiations have been attempted since 2013.

Verdi went on strike at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport last January also due to a wage dispute. At that time, all flights were canceled for one day.

Finavia, which is responsible for Helsinki-Vantaa flights, has so far not announced whether the strike will affect Finnish air traffic.