Air transport | An airline that was allegedly established to transport asylum seekers would hardly get a license to operate in Finland

Traficom CEO Jarkko Saarimäki says that getting a license to operate in Finland would be very unlikely if media information about the company's background is true.

German Bild magazine according to the Russians have established an airline in Turkey, which the Polish authorities believe intends to transport migrants to the borders of the EU. Its website based on this, the company would also plan flights from Turkey to Helsinki.

Traficom can refuse an operating license if the requirements for e.g. flight safety or the conditions for the entry of passengers are not met.

GERMANY the largest newspaper Bild reported on Friday that Russia allegedly founded Southwind Airlines to transport migrants from Turkey to Belarus, from where they are further directed in the direction of Europe.

The company, which goes by the name Southwind Airlines, was founded shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The company's headquarters are in Antalya, Turkey.

According to Bild, three of the airline's passenger planes and most of the staff are from Nordwind Airlines, which operates in Russia. Behind it is the travel agency Pegas Touristik, whose owners are Turks with Russian citizenship.

According to Bild's investigations, Southwind Airlines was created to deliver illegal immigrants to Europe via Minsk.