Air transport American Airlines wants to return 737 Max aircraft to service by year’s end – EU Aviation Safety Agency has already given the safety model a green light

The aircraft manufacturer Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft model has been banned since March 2019 due to aircraft accidents.

American the airline American Airlines plans to return the Boeing 737 Max aircraft to service by the end of the year. The company said on Sunday.

However, the return of the aircraft model to traffic is still subject to permission from the FAA, the country’s aviation authority. The FAA is expected to lift the flight ban on the aircraft model in November.

American Airlines plans to introduce an aircraft model that was involved in two plane crashes for flights between Miami and New York, according to Reuters.

A total of 346 people died in two separate Turmas. The first crash occurred on a Lion Air flight in October in Indonesia in 2018. The second crash occurred on a Ethiopian Airlines flight in Ethiopia in 2019.

European the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) gave the 737 Max aircraft a preliminary green light on Friday. Director General of the Agency Patrick Kyn according to EASA, welcomes Boeing’s changes to the aircraft model.

Ky said news agency Bloombergthat the 737 Max models could return to service later this year. However, the system upgrade required of Boeing is not yet complete, Bloomberg said.

Boeing began test flights on the 737 Max aircraft at the end of June. The aircraft model has not been ordered for two years, but in August, Boeing announced that the Polish airline Enter Air had ordered two 737 Max aircraft.