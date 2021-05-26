Air transport A flight of the Belarusian state airline tried to Barcelona and was left in a circle at the EU border – The plane returned to Minsk

A little earlier, another Belavia flight from Minsk to Warsaw entered Polish airspace and landed normally.

Belarus a flight by the state-owned airline Belavia stalled on Wednesday afternoon to spin a circle at the EU border.

Belavian machine B2869 tried to fly to Barcelona but could not enter Polish airspace.

The Flightradar site following the flights showed after 3pm that the aircraft had already made at least six turns in its place. After spinning, it returned to Minsk.

Belavian The Barcelona flight remained in rotation because it was informed that France had banned it from proceeding on the route, according to Reuters.

However, there was too much fuel left in the plane to land, so it had to go around the perimeter until the tank was empty enough.

Several countries have imposed flight restrictions in response to Belarus’s actions last Sunday. Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair passenger plane to land in Minsk and arrested the supplier.

France is Like Finland revoked Belavia’s license and denied Belarusian flights access to its airspace and airports. The EU has recommended that its member states ban Belarusian airlines from flying within the EU and using EU airports.

EU In addition, at least Finland, France, Sweden, Latvia and Lithuania have banned their own airlines from flying to Belarus or its airspace, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communications.