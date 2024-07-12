Air transport | A baby was born on a Finnair flight – the woman didn’t know she was pregnant

Air service|A baby was born today on Finnair’s morning flight to Paris.

Finnair a baby was born on the flight today, Friday, a passenger on the flight tells HS.

The birth took place on Finnair’s morning flight to Paris.

According to the Flightradar24 website, the Finnair plane landed in Paris at 10:19 Finnish time.

Apparently, the woman didn’t know she was pregnant. According to the passenger, the midwives at the birth were the flight attendant and the fireman who was there.

According to the passenger, everything went well during the birth “up to the tying of the placenta”.

“A normal-sized baby,” says the passenger.

The baby got a beanie from the gauze on the flight.

An ambulance was waiting for the new mother and human at the Paris airport.

