On the afternoon of December 22, 1972, the world witnessed a historic event: 16 people had defeated death, in the midst of loneliness and snow. After a plane crash, an avalanche and more than seventy days without food or water, the Chilean Air Force rescued the survivors of Flight 571.

On Friday, October 13, 1972, a flight from the Uruguayan Air Force, left for Santiago de Chile. The Fairchild Hiller 227D was carrying five crew members and 40 passengers, including a rugby team, their family and friends. Everything was going well, the 20-year-olds were excited by their meeting, until suddenly strong turbulence hit the plane.

He then pilot Julio Cesar Ferradas activated the signal that indicated that they should put on their seat belts. Minutes later, that would no longer serve those who were in line.

The snows flew over mountains of the Cordillera de Los Andes, when the right wing hit one of them. Due to the trajectory, it collided with the tail and broke the plane in two.

The aircraft began to descend until it touched down and slid 725 meters through the snow, before coming to a stop. Once still, the survivors could only hear their hearts pounding in their ears. 32 of the 45 passengers were still alive in what was left of the plane.

The days passed and they managed to survive. However the extreme weather conditions, lack of water, food and injuries that some people had, made the survivors descend little by little, until finally only 16 could be rescued.

the decisive nights

During the first night five people died. It was then that they realized that they had to mobilize and start fighting for their lives. First they removed the broken seats, put blankets for blankets and a crude shelter. The first to be accommodated were those who had serious injuries or were in a state close to hypothermia.

Then they looked for food. They had eight bars of chocolate, three small jars of jam, a can of almonds, some dates, plums, and some bottles of wine. Which didn’t last more than a week.

In 2017, the now doctor Jorge Canesa, he told ‘The Independent’ newspaper that their goal was to survive, but they lacked food. They had no food. Even one of them, at the time of the rescue, weighed 44 kilograms less than before the accident. In addition, Canessa explained that their bodies felt weaker and weaker.

By the 12th day, only 27 people remained. They had no energy, and even though many had even tried eating leather and cotton to sustain themselves, in the end several fell ill and died.

“We had long since run out of the meager crops we had found on the plane and there was no vegetation or animal life. After a few days, we feel like our own bodies are wasting away just to stay alive. In a short time, we became too weak to recover from starvation, ”she explained in the interview.

This is why they had to do whatever was necessary to stay alive.

This event became known as ‘The Tragedy of the Andes‘ and in this 2022, 50 years have passed since what some also call a miracle. Today, the case is still of great importance, not only because of the surprising fact that it could survive in these kinds of circumstances, but because in order to get to tell the story today, they had to do the unthinkable: eat the flesh of their deceased friends.

eat human flesh to survive

It sounds shocking, but in the end it was a survival act.

Many books have been written about the accident, as well as movies, documentaries, and even plays about it. While it is true that they tell the tragedy, most also focus on an interesting debate regarding the anthropophagy.

In the first media coverage, it was said that these 16 people had murdered their companions in order to eat. This generated a lot of discomfort not only in the relatives of the deceased, but also made several of the survivors uncomfortable.

So much so that one of them, Carlos Paez, made a statement in 1978 in ‘The Washington Post’ newspaper saying: “This bothered us because it wasn’t true, and it raised doubts in the minds of the families of the boys who died. Some magazines said that we were cannibals, and that’s not true because it means killing another person because you like to eat human flesh. We didn’t do that.”

What really happened was that, they had to cut the meat of their frozen companions, with the broken glass of the windshield. It was a decision they made collectively despite the fear of many for religious reasons. most were catholicwhich is why when they were rescued, they even confessed to a father, who finally acquitted them for having done it for survival.

Greater love has no one than this: that he lay down his life for his friends

The hunger was extreme and according to the memories of Ferdinand Nando stop “Again and again we went through the fuselage in search of crumbs and morsels (…). Over and over again, I came to the same conclusion: Unless we wanted to eat the clothes we were wearing, there was nothing here but aluminum, plastic, ice, and rock.”

At first they only ate pieces of skin and muscle, often dried in the sun to be able to chew them better. But when this was over, they must have consumed organs like the lungs or the heart.

The avalanche that changed everything



October 13, 1972

Saturday October 29 an avalanche killed eight people. This caused many to question whether or not they should stay in the camp, still waiting for help that would probably never come. 54 days later, on December 12, Parrado, Canessa and Antonio Vizintin They went looking for help.

For eight days they walked through the cold, until Vizintín decided to return to the shelter. Two days later, Canessa and Parrado met with Sergio Catalán, a muleteer who gave them help.

In a note, Parrado wrote: “I came from a plane that fell in the mountains. I am Uruguayan. We have been walking for 10 days. I have a friend wound up. On the plane 14 people remain injured. We have to get out of here fast and we don’t know how. We don’t have food. We are weak.” The muleteer conveyed the message to the Chilean Army in San Fernandowho contacted the Army in Santiago.

After this, two helicopters managed to reach the accident site, thus rescuing Pedro Algorta, Jorge Canessa, Alfredo Delgado, Daniel Fernández, Roberto François, Roy Alex Harley, José Inciarte, Álvaro Mangino, Javier Alfredo Methol Abal, Carlos Páez, Fernando Parrado, Ramón Barreiro, Adolfo Urioste, Eduardo Urioste, Antonio Vizintín and Gustavo Zerbino .

