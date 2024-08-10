On August 9, a plane from the Voepass Linhas Aéreaa airline collided in the interior of the Brazilian state of São Paulo with 61 people on boardAll 57 passengers and four crew members on the flight died in the accident.

According to local media, the accident occurred in the town of Vinhedo, a place 80 km northeast of São Paulo, which has 76,000 inhabitants. Flight 2283 departed from Cascavel with final destination Guarulhos, collapsing moments later in the middle of the journey.

According to Brazilian media outlet ‘O Globo’, the ATR-72-500 turboprop crashed in the backyard of a residential area in Vinhedo, spinning several times in the air before hitting the ground. The Brazilian presidency confirmed the death of all the passengers on the plane.

“First I have to bring some very bad news and I would like everyone to stand up so we can observe a minute of silence because a plane has just crashed in the city of Vinhedo, in São Paulo.with 57 passengers and 4 crew members, and it appears that they all died. “I would like to ask for a minute of silence for the victims,” ​​said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil.

A plane with 62 people on board, 4 crew members and 58 passengers, crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo, Brazil. In the video circulating on social media, you can see the plane descending vertically, spinning in a spiral as it fell.

Following the accident, the São Paulo State Government announced that it would organize a crisis cabinet to clarify the causes that led to the crash of Flight 2283.

Who was part of the crew of Flight 2283?

According to information published by the newspaper ‘O Globo’, The captain of Voepass flight 2283 was Danilo Santos Romanoa 35-year-old pilot who began his A320 career at Avianca. According to local media, he had been with the airline for a year and ten months.

Faces of flight victims. Photo:Capture: Voepass Air Lines Share

He started out as a co-pilot, but was promoted to commander in July 2023. He was being assisted by Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, the professional who had been designated as co-pilot for the flight. The man was 61 years old.

Added to this, the crew also consisted of Debora Soper Ávila, a 28-year-old flight attendant who had been working for the airline for 18 months, and for Rubia Silva De Lima, his 41-year-old partner.

