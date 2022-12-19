A video has caused a stir in which strong turbulence can be seen on a Hawaiian Airlines plane, which took off from the city of Phoenix to Honolulu, both American cities.

Said turbulence caused the passengers of the flight to be thrown from their seats towards the ceiling, leaving them seriously injured, according to information from the American newspaper ‘Hawaii news now’.

One of the passengers told the newspaper that her mother had not fastened her seatbelt, which is why, at the moment of the strong vibration of the plane, she flew out of her chair, causing her to crash against the roof of the aircraft.

Among the reports of injuries were confirmed broken bones in the skull and neck, bruising, nausea and loss of consciousness.

A spokesman for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services told ‘The US sun’ newspaper that 11 of the 29 passengers were seriously injured.

In total, 20 people were transferred to a care center in Honolulu, while nine are in stable condition, according to the Hawaiian health entity. However, the airline’s version mentions that 13 passengers and three crew members were admitted to a hospital.

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple people injured after Severe turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines 📌#Honolulu he #Hawaii At least 36 people are injured, including 11 seriously after a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hits severe turbulence about 30 minutes before landing pic.twitter.com/ena19dE4I4 — RAWSALERTS (@rawsalerts) December 18, 2022

According to information from the newspaper ‘The sun’, among the injured was a minor of just 14 months of age.

Several firefighters and ambulance teams went to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu to make the respective transfers of the injured people to the care centers.

In addition, A spokeswoman for the flight company assured that support and follow-up are being provided to the people affected: “The airline is supporting all affected passengers and employees and will provide additional information as it becomes available.” The flight landed safely in Honolulu at 10:50 am, so no major tragedy occurred.

