The Russian authorities may impose restrictions on air traffic with Turkey from April 12 for a month due to the outbreak of COVID-19. This was announced on Friday, April 9, by Izvestia sources in the Ministry of Transport and in two major tour operators.

Restrictions may affect charter and regular flights, but will not affect cargo and passenger, “export”, flights.

A complete cessation of flights, as in the situation with Great Britain, is not planned.

Also, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus may introduce a 14-day quarantine for citizens arriving from Turkey.

If the headquarters makes a positive decision, the measures may come into force on April 12.

According to the latest data from Turkish Ministry of Health, 3.7 million cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, including more than 33 thousand fatal cases.

Over the past ten days, Turkey has recorded a record daily increase in coronavirus, the infection was confirmed in 55,941 people, writes Gazeta.ru…

The authorities have imposed curfews in 58 provinces; on weekdays, leaving the house is prohibited from 21:00 to 5:00. The number of restaurant visitors was limited by half, and take-out work was allowed in the evening.

The head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced on April 8 that the incidence in Turkey has increased by 3.5 times and that basically new strains of COVID-19 penetrate into the Russian Federation from this country.

She also stressed that residents of Russia should rest inside the country in order not to be quarantined abroad.