From April 1, Russia will resume flights with Germany, Venezuela, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This was announced on Thursday, March 25, by the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

The decision to resume regular international air traffic implies the restoration of this process on a reciprocal basis, the TV channel notes. “360”… It was adopted following a meeting of the Headquarters chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova, as well as in agreement with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Air traffic to Germany will be launched on several routes. Five times a week it will be possible to fly from Frankfurt am Main to Moscow and back, three times a week – to St. Petersburg. In addition, on the route Moscow – Berlin – Moscow it will be possible to fly five times a week, on the route Moscow – Frankfurt am Main – Moscow – three times a week, writes NSN…

The flight from Moscow to Venezuela will be carried out twice a week, to Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Syria and Sri Lanka – once a week, writes RT…

In addition, the site notes kp.ru, the number of regular flights with Belarus, Cuba, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Armenia and Azerbaijan will increase.

The number of flights with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates may also be increased. At the same time, air traffic will be carried out from international airports in Russia, except for Moscow and St. Petersburg.

On March 20, it became known that Russia is ready to resume flights with Cuba in full.

On March 17, Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of the Russian airline Aeroflot, said that the company expects the international air transportation market to recover no earlier than 2024.

In March 2020, Russia suspended regular and charter flights due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, restrictions on air traffic by a number of countries were lifted.