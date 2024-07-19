Air traffic at Berlin airport is currently suspended. An airport spokeswoman said on Friday morning: “Due to a technical malfunction, there have been delays in completing travel procedures.
“Flight operations will be suspended until 10 a.m.,” the spokeswoman said, without giving any details about the background to the outage.
Berlin-Brandenburg Radio reported that the server and several emergency systems were down.
The accuracy of this data has not yet been confirmed.
#Air #traffic #suspended #Berlin #airport
Leave a Reply