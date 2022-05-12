The world was amazed by the story of the passenger who, without any experience in aviation, managed to land a plane last Tuesday after the ship’s pilot was incapacitated.

The event occurred in the Palm Beach Airport, Florida, United Statesfrom where the passenger was helped by an air traffic controller, who has been identified as Robert Morgan.

I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway, and tell him how to reduce power so he could descend to land.

Morgan has become a hero for successfully guiding the passenger and quickly helping the passenger land safely on the tarmac. Although it is not known at this time how many people were on the aircraft, it is likely that the brave passenger saved several lives.

“I knew that the plane flew like any other plane. I just knew I had to keep him calm, point him to the runway, and tell him how to reduce power so he could descend to land.“air traffic controller Robert Morgan told the American media outlet WPBF.

Morgan, who has worked for more than 20 years at the airport, said this emergency occurred when he was on his lunch break and reading a book outside the control tower. At that moment, the main controller, Gregory Battani, sought him out to give him the worrying news.

“There is a passenger who is not a pilot flying a plane, the pilot is incapacitated so he says you have to help them try to land the plane“, Battani told Morgan, according to what the man remembers in the interview granted to the American media.

Although Morgan has several years of experience as a flight instructor, he had never flown a Cessna aircraft, such as the one the passenger with no aviation experience was operating, so he quickly found a photograph of the control panel of that type of aircraft to guide him. precise way.

In the recording between the control tower and the inexperienced pilot that was revealed in the last hours, in addition to the surprising calm with which the passenger in charge of the flight spoke, he is heard saying that he has no idea where he is.

“I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to take you to a runway. What are you looking at now?’ to which the passenger replied, ‘I see the Florida coast in front of me, I have no idea.’

Followed this, the air traffic controller asked him to keep the plane’s wings level and gave him all the necessary instructions to bring the plane down. “Push the stick forward and descend at a very slow pace.”

Later, the passenger tells the air traffic controller that he couldn’t even turn on the screen that had all the information, so Morgan directed him to continue north over the beach while tracking him from the control tower.

“I’m at 7,280 feet, do I need to go any lower?” the passenger said. “Just continue the slow descent until you reach 5,000 feet and we’ll give you further directions to the airport,” Morgan replied.

Fortunately, the passenger managed to land and bring the plane to a safe stop. “Before I knew it, he was like, ‘I’m on the ground, how do I turn this off?'” Morgan told WPBF.

The air traffic controller also narrated the moment after the emergency and said that the passenger told him that he could not wait to get home and hug his pregnant wife. Both men met and hugged when everything returned to normal.

Robert Morgan (left) with the passenger he helped land in Palm Beach. See also The US believes that Putin will increase the intensity of the attacks in Ukraine

It is still unknown what happened to the pilot of the ship and why he was incapacitated. At the moment, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has only indicated that the man suffered a “possible medical problem” that is being investigated.

This is brand new video (courtesy of Jeff Chandler) of a passenger landing a plane today at PBIA. His pilot had passed out, and the passenger with zero flight experience was forced to land the plane. Team coverage of this amazing landing is on @WPBF25News at 11. pic.twitter.com/jFLIlTp6Zs — Ari Haiti (@wpbf_ari) May 11, 2022

The passenger’s landing has been described as “flawless” even by aviation experts. Morgan assured that he is happy to have been part of that feat, but he does not consider himself a hero. “I feel like he was just doing my job,” the air traffic controller told the FAA.

