WORLD: Have you ever gotten into a sticky situation yourself? Maybe just in the simulator during training.

Novel: Yes, we practice these situations. That is really intended that we practice it. We have so-called emergency training at least every two years, where we practice certain emergencies on the simulator. Whether it is an engine failure or an aborted take-off or a pilot who is lost.

You are then prepared for something like this to happen. Nothing at all can happen for 15, 20 years, like it did with me. But one day something very critical happens. And then you really have to be able to act immediately and not sit there paralyzed and think: Oh God, what happens now? You just have to keep doing your job and make the most of it. We have checklists with which we know exactly how to deal with them. Because that happens so rarely.

WORLD: And now just between us. How much do you earn in your job?