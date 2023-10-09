Home page World

Flight operations at Hamburg Airport have been suspended due to a threat of attack. © Steven Hutchings/TNN/dpa

Everything is at a standstill at Hamburg Airport because of a threat of attack on an Iranian plane. There are currently no takeoffs or landings.

Hamburg – Due to a threat of attack on a plane from Tehran, flight operations at Hamburg Airport have been completely stopped. There have been no take-offs or landings since 12.40 p.m., an airport spokeswoman told the German Press Agency on Monday.

A spokesman for the Federal Police told the dpa that the Federal Police received an email in the morning threatening to attack the Tehran-Hamburg plane. This threat is taken very seriously. He initially did not comment on the background.

The plane landed in Hamburg at around 12:20 p.m. and is now in a special area. The 198 passengers and 16 crew members have now left the aircraft and are now undergoing a security check in a separate area. The plane and luggage would be searched. dpa