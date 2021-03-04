In Russia, the cost of air tickets has sharply increased in the context of a limited number of flights abroad. Writes about this “Kommersant”.

According to experts, the limited supply on international flights causes a rise in prices on domestic routes. By raising prices, air carriers are seeking to cover the losses incurred due to the reduced flight volumes during the 2020 pandemic.

“Quotas for international flights and a limited volume of available flights, together with high demand, allow carriers to abandon low fares, increasing the cost due to a dynamic pricing system,” explained Dmitry Gorin, vice president of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia.

According to the publication, the average cost of an air ticket abroad at the beginning of March 2021 increased by 55 percent compared to the period of 2019. Thus, the prices for flights to the UAE have doubled, to Georgia – by 2.5 times, to the Maldives – by 36 percent, to Egypt – by 29 percent.

The cost of air tickets on domestic routes also increased, but managed to adjust to pre-crisis values. For example, in March 2021, you can book a flight to Sochi at a price of 5.2 thousand rubles, which is only 8 percent more expensive than in 2019. A ticket from Moscow to Simferopol and back will cost 7.8 thousand rubles – the price increased by 13.2 percent.

On March 3, experts in the tourism industry reported that they did not expect “price chaos” in Russian hotels in the coming holiday season. Thus, the executive director of the Association of Tour Operators (ATOR), Maya Lomidze, said that for most popular hotels and tour operators, demand directly affects the price – if it drops, prices will begin to decline.