07/17/2023 – 1:32 am

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, announced in a lecture at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), on Thursday, the 13th, that Voa Brasil should offer flights for R$ 200, in addition to providing 1.5 million tickets per month. According to the minister, the companies Latam, Gol and Azul have already joined the project.

In the first months, Voa Brasil will be available only to retirees and pensioners who have not flown in the last 12 months. According to the minister, each person will only be able to buy four tickets. The program will offer airline tickets starting in August. The government expects the program to reach full capacity within a year.

“We are going to start with retirees, pensioners and, eventually, civil servants. The program initially has the capacity to handle 1.5 million tickets per month. But let’s start gradually. This program has no public funding. We are only using the empty seats of the companies”, explained França.

“This program has capacity, we are talking about 1.5 million tickets a month, which we could reach. (…) We will arrive gradually”, declared the minister during a lecture. “We need to prepare the airports for this”, he added.

According to the minister, the intention is to sell tickets at a reduced price outside the high season, in two periods, from February to June and from August to November, when there is an average idleness of 21% on domestic flights in the country.

"It is quite possible that we will have a great demand for tickets. This will allow flights to be fully booked. You will be able to have flights in places where, naturally, you have demand, but there are no people flying today ", she concludes.
























