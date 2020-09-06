Highlights: Passengers who booked an air ticket between lockdown 1 or 2 will be given a full refund in 15 days

The company, which is unable to provide, will provide travel credit shells of choice of passengers by 31 March 2021.

The first lockdown was from 25 March to 14 April and the second one from 15 April to 3 May.

new Delhi

The central government has come up with a proposal that the entire amount should be given back by the airlines within 15 days for tickets booked during the lockdown, and if an airline is in financial crisis and unable to do so, then it should be accepted by March 31, 2021 Travel credit shell of choice of passengers should be provided. Domestic, international and foreign airlines have proposed to refund the full amount for tickets booked during lockdown.

In an affidavit in the Supreme Court, Director of Civil Aviation O.K. Gupta said, for domestic airlines if tickets were booked to travel directly through the airline or an agent during the first lockdown period 25 March-14 April between March 25-May 3 to the first and second lockdown period , Then in all such cases, full refund will be given by the airlines immediately.

What is said in the affidavit?

“For all other matters, the airlines will make all efforts to return the collected amount to the passenger within 15 days,” the affidavit states. If airlines are not able to do so due to financial crisis, they will provide a credit shell to the passenger equal to the amount of the fare collected. This credit shell will be issued in the name of the passenger who has booked the ticket. The passenger will be able to use the credit shell on any route of his choice by 31 March 2021. ”

Credit shell can also be transferred

The Center stated that there will be incentive mechanism to compensate the passenger for delay in consumption of credit shell, eg from the date of cancellation of the ticket till June 30, 2020, 0.5 per cent of the value of the credit shell (the value of the ticket previously taken). Will increase The affidavit further states, “Subsequently, the value of the credit shell will be increased to 0.75 per cent of the face value per month by March 2021″. Credit shell can also be transferred. Passenger credit shells can be transferred to any person, and airlines will honor such transfers. Airlines will create a mechanism to facilitate such transfers. At the end of March 2021, the airline will return cash to the credit shell holder. ”

Full refund with nominal interest for not taking credit shell

The center said the solution is practical, as it balances the interests of passengers as well as airlines. He also urged the Supreme Court to pass a suitable order for its implementation. Advocate Jose Abraham, representing the petitioner Pravasi Legal Cell, said, “The petitioner happily welcomes the initiative of the Central Government directing full refund for all tickets (domestic, international and foreign carriers).” The Government’s approach is very balanced, as the credit shell time has also been extended to 31 March 2021. Passengers can use it for ticket booking and for not taking the credit shell, they will get full refund with a nominal interest and it is indeed a welcome move. ”