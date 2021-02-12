The largest airport project in France will not see the light of day. By way of prayer, the Minister of Ecological Transition, Barbara Pompili, said a few words in the columns of the World, February 11. “The government asked Aéroports de Paris, of which the State is still the majority shareholder, to abandon its project and present it with a new one, more consistent with its objectives of combating climate change and protecting the environment “, she explained. Is she waving a “green rag” when, the day before, she presented the “climate and resilience” bill, resulting from the work of the Citizens’ Convention? Supposed to represent “The ecology of the result and the concrete”, the text is seen above all as a regular torpedoing of the 149 measures taken by citizens.

Because, the T4 of Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle already had lead in the wing. The terminal at a staggering cost, between 7 and 9 billion euros, was to accommodate up to 40 million additional passengers per year and 450 flights per day. “It was the equivalent of the traffic at Orly airport and its 30 million annual passengers, in addition to Roissy”, enlightens Audrey Boehly, from the Non collective in Q4. The terminal was based on the prospect of hyper-growth in traffic: a doubling in the world in 2037, with 8.2 billion passengers, against 4.1 billion in 2017. Except that, for a year, planes have remained stuck to the ground : traffic is painfully reaching 25% of its pre-pandemic level.

But above all, it was strongly contested. Starting with the Environmental Authority which, in July 2019, had pointed out “The impossible equation” between increased traffic and France’s climate commitments. Opponents and NGOs still refuse to claim victory. “We take note of the announcement but there is a big vagueness”, warns Audrey Boelhy. On February 8, they asked the government to rewrite article 37 of the “climate and resilience” bill, which governs the creation or extension of airports from 2022. “The article is completely inoperative because it is based on the public declaration of the utility of the projects. This will only concern those requiring an expropriation … As it stands, all projects to extend or increase airports in France could pass ”, she continues. There are around ten NGOs: the airports of Nice, Nantes, Marseille-Provence, Lille.

At Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle either, nothing is settled. “What is the new project? “ question the opponents. Above all, they require guarantees on the absence of an increase in capacity. “We must think of this territory in the light of ecological transition. It is completely inconsistent to want to increase traffic, when residents are already suffering from air pollution, aircraft noise ”, continues the member of the collective No in Q4. The government, in any case, does not close the door “To an increase in the capacity of Roissy in the medium term, if the project does not exceed the current right-of-way of the airport, and therefore does not involve artificialization of the soil, and if it does not result in an increase of greenhouse gas emissions ”. Always this “Impossible equation” that the environmental authority emphasized.

Pia de Quatrebarbes