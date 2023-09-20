An air taxi without passengers flew over Jerusalem as part of an experiment Israeli aimed at developing a drone network with the aim of relieving traffic congestion.

The craft, manufactured by a Chinese company, took off on Wednesday last week from the Hadassah hospital heliport, in west Jerusalem, for a test flight of a few minutes, without any passengers on board.

This autonomous vehicle that runs on electricity, has a cabin for two passengers and can fly up to 35 kilometersaccording to the experiment’s organizers, including Israel’s Ministry of Transportation and private drone operators.

“What you see here is an air taxi that in the future will be able to transport people from one place to another”said Daniella Partem, director of the Israel Innovation Authority.

Israel is one of the pioneering countries in the development of drones, which it uses for military purposes and which its army deploys to monitor Palestinian areas. of the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, and some of its neighboring Arab countries.

Since 2019, this country has been focused on the Israel National Drone Initiative (INDI) with the aim of build air taxis to transport passengers and cargo that can alleviate stubborn traffic problems on their routes.

Israel has carried out more than 20,000 experimental flights of unmanned spacecraft of different sizes and is proud to be an international reference in this field.

The national drone plan foresees an investment of 60 million Israeli shekels (16 million dollars) in the next two years for the development of drone flights for civil use.

How much could the drone taxi service cost?

This will allow several companies to have drones in flight in the same area and at the same time, and “have offices for medical use and food deliveries simultaneously”Partem explained to journalists.

According to the directive, “This will help create a market that is economically viable”.

Partem highlighted that the accident rate recorded since the beginning of the tests is less than “one for every 2,000 flights.”

For Libby Bahat, director of the aviation infrastructure department at the Israel Civil Aviation Authority, “The main challenge is security.”

The initiative seeks to improve transportation in Israel’s cities.

“The safety of people on the ground, and in the future (…) of people in vehicles”he stated and explained that safety parameters must incorporate roads, buildings and railways.

The INDI reported that it has already carried out tests to transfer blood samples.

Bahat He states that it is difficult to estimate the exact price of this service, but noted that it will continue to be “expensive.”so that in the near future it will be used to deliver “a plate of sushi for 5 dollars.”

This is not the only drone taxi experiment and several countries have carried out test flights, for example France ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games.

*With AFP