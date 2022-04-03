Dhe Bavarian air taxi developer Lilium is postponing its market launch by one year to 2025. There are several reasons for the decision, reports the “Welt am Sonntag”, citing a conversation with company boss Daniel Wiegand. These included delays in the design of the model, the corona pandemic and detailed discussions with the approval authorities. “It is a highly complex program and we cannot and do not want to compromise on security.”

Lilium actually wanted to start operations in 2024. A year later, the company from Oberpfaffenhofen wanted to have an airline service in some cities and regions.

Lilium passengers are to be transported with a seven-seater VTOL, with a range of more than 250 kilometers. A good six months ago, Lilium went public on the US stock exchange through the back door, having slipped into an empty stock market shell. Companies around the world are currently fighting a costly race for the first air taxi service.