Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

By adopting sustainable strategic projects that support the economy and the environment, the UAE is moving towards shaping the future of sustainable mobility, keeping pace with global and future trends in the fields of transport and roads, and redoubling efforts aimed at enhancing the country’s leading position globally in providing innovative services to all segments of society.

The innovation platform at the COP28 conference witnessed the presentation of many sustainable means of land, sea and air transportation, taking the approach of sustainability and low carbon emissions as a basis, in order to achieve the country’s strategy to achieve climate neutrality. The air taxi had a strong presence and attracted the attention of participants since the launch of the COP28 activities, as it is one of the most prominent modern transportation solutions, which provides its users with a new transportation opportunity.

Yvonne Winter, chief operating officer at the Australian company Fly Now, explained that the company presented the air taxi during COP 28 as one of the most prominent and latest sustainable transportation solutions. She explained that the air taxi has the feature of automated, self-driving flight, which allows individuals to be transported from one location to another, without the need for human intervention, or the need to obtain a pilot’s license, in addition to providing it with high safety specifications, which ensures that the taxi flies and lands safely in the air. If any engine breaks down.

Winter expects that reliance on flying taxis, self-driving vehicles, and special roads for those smart vehicles that do not need drivers will increase in the future. It was also expected that the rooftops of buildings would become air taxi stations, that reliance on traditional vehicles would decrease, that their parking spaces in streets and buildings would decrease, and that new means of transportation would depend on clean energy for their engines.

She stated that the Fly Now air taxi is equipped with the highest standards of security and safety, and the presence of multiple backup equipment in all major parts, such as engines, power sources, electronic devices, and flight control devices, and it has been provided with a fully equipped landing parachute for use in emergency situations. It has zero emissions. She stated that the flight time in the air taxi is approximately 30 minutes with a range of up to 50 kilometers per hour, while the maximum speed reaches 130 kilometers per hour, achieving zero carbon emissions.

#Air #taxi #flies #sustainable #transport