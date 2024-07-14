Quintana Roo.- A air taxi (small plane), suffered a failure in mid-flight, rushed into the sea and sank; Fortunately Nobody died.

The plan of flight of the aircraft, a Cesna light aircraftIt was from Carmen beach toward Cozumelreport media such as Excelsior and Estamos Aquí.

The plane crashed into the sea in front of the Casitas Beachin the Cozumel Islandjust north of the airport, is detailed.

He pilot of the aircraft, Samuel Menache Contreras, 28 years old of age, was the sole occupant At that time, and after the accident, He only had a nervous breakdown and was treated by Life paramedics.

The pilot was apparently trying to land when he suffered the accident and fell into the sea. The exact causes of the incident have not yet been detailed, only that the engine stopped.

Personnel from the Navy and water service providers immediately came to the aid of the aircraft pilot.

Videos circulating on social media show the aircraft at the bottom of the sea.