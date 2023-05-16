Air surveillance | Russia alerted NATO planes in the Baltic Sea

The surveillance planes were from France and Germany.

Russian The Ministry of Defense said on Monday that it had intercepted two NATO aircraft over the Baltic Sea near Kaliningrad with a Su-27 fighter, reports news agency Reuters.

The machines were from France and Germany. According to Russia, they tried to violate Russian airspace. According to Germany and France, it was a controlled routine flight in international airspace.

Another of the planes was a German P-3C Orion surveillance plane. The second was a French Atlantique 2 aircraft specialized in submarine surveillance.

According to Russia, its fighter posed no danger to NATO planes.

In April, Russia also sent a fighter jet against a German aircraft in the Baltic Sea. In March, a Russian plane shot down an unmanned American drone over the Black Sea.