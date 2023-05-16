Tuesday, May 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Air surveillance | Russia alerted NATO planes in the Baltic Sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Air surveillance | Russia alerted NATO planes in the Baltic Sea

The surveillance planes were from France and Germany.

Russian The Ministry of Defense said on Monday that it had intercepted two NATO aircraft over the Baltic Sea near Kaliningrad with a Su-27 fighter, reports news agency Reuters.

The machines were from France and Germany. According to Russia, they tried to violate Russian airspace. According to Germany and France, it was a controlled routine flight in international airspace.

Another of the planes was a German P-3C Orion surveillance plane. The second was a French Atlantique 2 aircraft specialized in submarine surveillance.

According to Russia, its fighter posed no danger to NATO planes.

In April, Russia also sent a fighter jet against a German aircraft in the Baltic Sea. In March, a Russian plane shot down an unmanned American drone over the Black Sea.

#Air #surveillance #Russia #alerted #NATO #planes #Baltic #Sea

See also  Gabriel Monteiro arrested on new rape allegation
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The imprisoned Vox mayor is being investigated for drug trafficking, money laundering and tax crimes

The imprisoned Vox mayor is being investigated for drug trafficking, money laundering and tax crimes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result