The Ukrainian authorities announced that drones attacked the capital, Kiev, and the cities of Kharkiv (west) and Kherson (south), during the night of Tuesday-Wednesday, wounding nine people.

Roman Mrochko, the mayor of Kherson, said via the Telegram application, “During the bombing of Kherson this evening, nine people were injured, including four children.”

In Kiev, Ukrainian air defenses shot down a number of drones while they were on their way to Kiev, according to the head of the military administration in the capital, Sergei Popko.

“According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage,” Bobko wrote on Telegram, explaining that this attack, the fifth on the capital this December, was carried out from the Black Sea.

In Kharkiv, the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said that at least two raids targeted residential buildings.

“Information about casualties and destruction is being verified,” he wrote on Telegram.