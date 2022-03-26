The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has launched airstrikes on Saturday morning against the Houthi rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeidah. The attacks are said to be in retaliation for the Houthis shelling of the Saudi city of Jeddah. A complex of the state oil company Aramco was hit on Friday.
