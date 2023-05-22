Reuters quoted witnesses as saying that the Sudanese army also carried out air strikes on the evening of the eve of the truce, targeting vehicles of mobile units belonging to the Rapid Support Forces deployed in residential areas in the capital since the outbreak of conflict between the two parties on April 15.

Both sides said they would abide by the ceasefire, which begins at 21:45 local time (19:45 GMT). Despite the continuation of fighting during previous ceasefire agreements, this is the first truce to be formally agreed upon

After a negotiation.

The agreement includes a monitoring mechanism involving the army and the Rapid Support Forces, as well as representatives of Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered the agreement after talks in Jeddah.

The agreement revived hopes for an end to the war that has displaced nearly 1.1 million people from their homes, including more than 250,000 who have fled to neighboring countries, threatening to destabilize the volatile region.

On Monday, residents said air strikes took place in Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri, the three cities that make up Khartoum State. They added that the sound of clashes could be heard in downtown Khartoum.

are trapped

Millions of people have found themselves trapped in their homes and neighborhoods due to more than five weeks of fighting in Khartoum.

Residents reported increasing chaos and looting, as well as power and water cuts. Food supplies are running out in some areas and most hospitals have stopped working.

The agreement, reached in Jeddah, focuses on allowing aid access and restoring basic services. Mediators say more talks are needed aimed at withdrawing forces from urban areas in order to conclude a lasting peace deal with the participation of civilian forces.