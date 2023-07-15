Air strike today, Saturday 15 July 2023, and flights at risk on the mid-month weekend, while Italy and Europe are grappling with the record heat wave in the middle of summer. The canceled and delayed flights could be up to 1000 between domestic and international.

The day was conditioned by the strike that the Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl unions confirmed from 10 to 18 for airport handling workers.

RYANAIR, VUELING, WIZZ AIR

To this protest is added the one that between 12 and 16 will stop the pilots of the Malta Air company which operates the Ryanair flights. In theory, the engines will restart in the late afternoon, but it is inevitable that the strike will have consequences beyond the time of the protest.

From 10 to 18 also pilots and flight attendants of the company cross their arms Vueling “because of the company’s unwillingness to develop healthy and constructive industrial relations with the trade union organization most representative of the company’s workers’ needs”, confirms Filt CGIL.

Wizz Air communicates that “it is unfortunately forced to cancel a number of flights to and from Italy on that day, since they cannot be handled by ground handling staff. Wizz Air is offering refunds and rebooking options to affected passengers “. Wizz Air explains that “journey times to airports, check-ins and security checks may take longer than expected”.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and allow sufficient time to reach the airport and carry out all the necessary formalities. For passengers who have booked their ticket through an agency or third party, the airline underlines, “we recommend that you contact the latter to be promptly updated on the status of your flight. Furthermore, before going to the airport, we recommend that passengers a check via the ‘Flight Status’ function on our website or in the Wizz Air application”.

THE LIST OF GUARANTEED FLIGHTS AND THOSE CANCELED BY ITA AIRWAYS

Enac made it known the list of guaranteed flights to and from Italy, while Ita Airways released the list of domestic and international canceled flights launching an extraordinary plan to limit the inconvenience of passengers, rebooking the first available flights as many travelers as possible involved in the cancellations: 40% will be able to fly on the same day as the strike, according to the company’s website.

ITA AIRWAYS, NEW BOOKINGS AND REFUNDS

“ITA Airways invites all travelers who have purchased a ticket for the day of the strike, to check the status of their flight, before going to the airport, on the ita-airways.com website, in the Info Flights section, or by contacting the agency from which they purchased the ticket”, it is underlined. “Passengers who have purchased an Ita Airways ticket to travel on July 15th, in the event of cancellation or modification of the time of their flight, will be able to change the booking without any penalty or request a refund of the ticket (only if the flight has been canceled or has been delayed by more than 5 hours) no later than 22 July 2023, by calling the toll-free number from Italy 800 93 60 90 | from abroad +39 06 8596 0020, or by contacting the trip where they bought the ticket”, they also let it be known.

REFUNDS, WHAT MUST BE DONE

In the event of a strike in the national air sector, the passenger is not entitled to financial compensation, but can buy a new alternative flight at his own expense, even with a different airline than the one initially chosen. This occurs if the passenger is not adequately re-protected by the air carrier. These sums disbursed as a result of the aircraft strike can be reimbursed, as well as the costs of any other means of transport used to get to the originally scheduled destination, any extra hotel nights and meals on the days in which the aircraft disruption was caused.

“The summer season has come to life and the growth of the airlines’ destination proposals in recent weeks is evident – says Felice D’Angelo, CEO of ItaliaRimborso -. Proportionally, however, air disruptions have grown, as have strikes, where the passenger may suffer a delay or cancellation of the flight. The traveller, if not re-protected by the air carrier with a new flight, can certainly replace the assistance of the airline and bear all the expenses to reach the pre-established destination. in this case it will then be possible to initiate a claim for reimbursement of expenses, by contacting the air carrier or a claim company directly”.

The administrator of ItaliaRimborso, which provides free assistance to passengers who are victims of airline disruptions, clarifies the traveller’s rights in the event of a strike: “In the event of a strike in the airline sector, the passenger is not entitled to the pecuniary compensation envisaged by EU Regulation 261 /2004, which varies from 250 to 600 euros, but only and exclusively the reimbursement of expenses to reach the destination, if these are proven by receipts and/or invoices”.