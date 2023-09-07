Air strike 8 September: what to do to save the trip

New national strike in the air transport sector for Friday 8 September. A strike that will have serious repercussions for passengers, with flights cancelled And late flights. According to an estimate of Italy Refund, over 180,000 Italian travelers may suffer a disruption due to the air strike. For the strike on Friday 8 September, theEnac has released the list of guaranteed flights, which concern aircraft movements to and from Italy.

Airlines have started canceling flights involved in the flight early strike on Friday 8 September. Air carriers should provide assistance, proposing an alternative flight to the passenger, as required by Community Regulation 261/2004. Therefore, the traveler finds himself in a situation of total difficulty.

