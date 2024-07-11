Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Air Sports Federation praised the decision of young pilot Abdullah Nasser Al Marzouqi to participate in the Spanish International Championship for Radio Flight “Extreme Freestyle” in the “Fix Wing” category, which starts tomorrow, Friday, and will be held during the period from July 12 to 14.

Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Air Sports Federation, said that Al Marzouqi is the youngest player participating in the championship, as he is not more than 12 years old, and we expect that he will be appreciated and admired by the organizers and participants alike, praising the promising pilot’s performance in previous periods, and predicting a great future for him in the next stage, and good performance during this championship.

On the other hand, the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Parachuting Championship 2024 signed a joint cooperation agreement with the Golden Tulip Media Hotel in Dubai with the aim of hosting the events and providing a comfortable and suitable environment for the participants in the championship. The agreement was signed on behalf of the Air Sports Federation by Youssef Hassan Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Federation, and on behalf of the hotel by Hamad Al Kalbani, General Manager of the hotel, in the presence of Mohammed Mahjoub, Financial Director of the Championship.